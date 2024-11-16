Congress Expels Rebel Leaders Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

In a significant move ahead of the Maharashtra elections, the Congress party has expelled Jayshri Patil from its ranks for six years for running as an independent candidate against the party's official nominee in the Sangli constituency. This decision underscores the party's strict stance on discipline and loyalty.

The official statement emphasized that Patil's independent candidacy in the assembly elections constituted a breach of party discipline. The expulsion, ordered by Congress State President Nana Patole, follows similar actions against 16 other rebel leaders who defied party lines by opposing the official Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates.

Among the expelled members are notable figures like Sonal Kove and Abhilasha Gavature, highlighting the party's resolve to ensure unity as the political confrontation between the Mahayuti and the MVA gains momentum. Meanwhile, rebel leader Mukhtar Shaikh has realigned with the MVA, choosing to support their candidate over running independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)