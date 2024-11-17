Left Menu

Senegal's Political Showdown: A Battle for Assembly Control

Senegal's voters are participating in parliamentary elections, pivotal for President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to implement his reform agenda. Faye's PASTEF party aims to secure a majority, facing resistance from the Takku Wallu opposition. Youth dissatisfaction and social unrest intensify the political landscape amid ongoing economic challenges and migration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:31 IST
  • Senegal

In Senegal, polls opened on Sunday for crucial parliamentary elections, which could significantly impact President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's reform plans. Voters across the West African nation, numbering over seven million, are electing 165 national assembly members. Currently, Faye's party lacks majority control.

Faye, elected in March, promises to combat corruption and renegotiate fishing rights, aiming to share national resources more equitably. This election was prompted by Faye's dissolution of the opposition-held parliament last September. His party, PASTEF, competes against 39 other parties, with the opposition heavily led by former President Macky Sall.

Amid this backdrop, tensions escalate with sporadic violence, underscoring the urgency for peaceful engagement. Analysts predict that Faye's youthful support base could secure the necessary 83 assembly seats. However, challenges such as Senegal's economic inflation and migration crises remain pivotal issues influencing voter sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

