Historic Triumph: Sri Lanka's NPP Charts New Political Era

Sri Lanka's political landscape is set for a transformation as the National People's Power (NPP), guided by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, prepares to swear in its new Cabinet on Monday.

The NPP achieved a groundbreaking victory by securing a two-thirds majority in the recent parliamentary elections, surpassing past electoral milestones.

Dominating the Jaffna district and numerous others, NPP's victory brings new records and a smaller, cost-effective government strategy into the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)