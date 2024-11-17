Left Menu

Historic Triumph: Sri Lanka's NPP Charts New Political Era

Sri Lanka's National People’s Power, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will establish a new Cabinet on Monday following a landmark election victory securing a two-thirds majority in parliament. The party broke several electoral records, heralding a new political dynamic in the nation.

Updated: 17-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sri Lanka's political landscape is set for a transformation as the National People's Power (NPP), guided by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, prepares to swear in its new Cabinet on Monday.

The NPP achieved a groundbreaking victory by securing a two-thirds majority in the recent parliamentary elections, surpassing past electoral milestones.

Dominating the Jaffna district and numerous others, NPP's victory brings new records and a smaller, cost-effective government strategy into the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

