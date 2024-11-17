Left Menu

Campaign Heats Up: Maharashtra's Political Landscape Intensified

Maharashtra's assembly polls campaign has escalated with contentious rhetoric, featuring issues of development overshadowed by phrases like 'vote jihad.' Key incidents include Nitin Gadkari's dismissal of Rahul Gandhi, tributes to Bal Thackeray, arrests of Kashmiris with rifles, and criticisms by Priyanka Gandhi on job shifts to Gujarat.

Updated: 17-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:01 IST
The Maharashtra assembly polls have taken a sharp turn, with the campaign discourse escalating to heated rhetoric. Originally centered around development and welfare, the election narrative now features loaded phrases like 'vote jihad' and 'dharma yuddha,' marking a crescendo in the pre-election fervor.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a bold statement, dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting he should not be taken seriously. Gadkari expressed confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would retain the trust of voters in the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the state observed the 12th death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, with tributes pouring in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray. In a significant operation, nine Kashmiris were arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly possessing rifles and fake licenses, adding to the election period tensions. Furthermore, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi criticized the government, indicating that job opportunities are being shifted to Gujarat, affecting Maharashtra's workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

