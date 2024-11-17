Nigeria's Prestigious Honor for PM Modi: A Historic Visit

In a significant diplomatic honor, Nigeria has conferred its second-highest national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This makes him only the second foreign leader to receive the distinction, following Queen Elizabeth in 1969.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award, dedicating it to the people of India with great humility. His current visit to Nigeria marks the first by an Indian prime minister in 17 years and comes at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Following his visit to Nigeria, where he was warmly received and given the 'Key to the City' of Abuja, Modi's agenda includes attending the G20 summit in Brazil, with a final stop in Guyana.

(With inputs from agencies.)