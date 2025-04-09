Left Menu

South Africa Prepares for G20 Summit: Highlights from the Second Virtual Sherpa Meeting

South Africa hosts the second G20 Sherpas virtual meeting, discussing summit preparations and emphasizing multilateral cooperation. G20 representatives highlighted priority areas, with South Africa's Presidency focusing on solidarity, equality, and sustainability. UAE's active involvement and participation were acknowledged, alongside their invitation as a guest state for the upcoming November summit.

Logo of South Africa's G20 Presidency (Image Credit: X/@g20org). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa recently hosted the second virtual meeting of the G20 Sherpas, as part of its preparations to welcome world leaders to Johannesburg for the summit this November. The event saw various global representatives converge to discuss strategies and enhance cooperation among member nations, as reported by TV BRICS.

Addressing the gathering, Zane Dangor from South Africa's Department of International Relations underscored the importance of multilateral collaboration, urging continued partnership with institutions like the United Nations. Emphasizing the country's reliance on G20 support, Dangor invited international organizations to contribute to the summit's success.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant echoed sentiments for global unity in tackling pressing challenges. The meeting also saw participation from UAE delegates, who highlighted their nation's active role across several G20 priority areas. South Africa, having assumed the G20 Presidency last December, embraces 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability' as its guiding theme.

Latest News

