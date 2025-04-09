South Africa Prepares for G20 Summit: Highlights from the Second Virtual Sherpa Meeting

South Africa recently hosted the second virtual meeting of the G20 Sherpas, as part of its preparations to welcome world leaders to Johannesburg for the summit this November. The event saw various global representatives converge to discuss strategies and enhance cooperation among member nations, as reported by TV BRICS.

Addressing the gathering, Zane Dangor from South Africa's Department of International Relations underscored the importance of multilateral collaboration, urging continued partnership with institutions like the United Nations. Emphasizing the country's reliance on G20 support, Dangor invited international organizations to contribute to the summit's success.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant echoed sentiments for global unity in tackling pressing challenges. The meeting also saw participation from UAE delegates, who highlighted their nation's active role across several G20 priority areas. South Africa, having assumed the G20 Presidency last December, embraces 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability' as its guiding theme.

