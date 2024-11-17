Akhilesh Yadav Predicts Political Shift in UP: Yogi's Chair in Jeopardy
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, forecasts that Yogi Adityanath will lose his position as Chief Minister following by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Assembly polls. Yadav accuses Adityanath of societal divisiveness and claims that even members of his party are eager for his removal.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav voiced a bold prediction on Sunday, asserting that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be unseated following the by-elections on nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and subsequent BJP losses in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Yadav accused Adityanath of sowing societal discord and claimed that dissent within the BJP ranks is jeopardizing the CM's position. During an election rally in Katehari, Yadav rallied support for the SP and INDIA alliance candidate, Shobhavati Verma.
Yadav urged constituents to deliver a message in the upcoming by-elections, which he sees as crucial for future state elections. He criticized the BJP's divisive tactics and alleged that such moves threaten democratic rights, underscoring the significance of safeguarding the electoral process.
