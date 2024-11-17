Left Menu

Political Shakeup: Gahlot's Resignation Sends Ripples Through AAP

Kailash Gahlot, a notable Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister, resigned, potentially impacting the AAP's honorarium scheme for women. His move is seen as aligning with BJP views, amid speculations of joining them. AAP sources claim pressure from central agencies influenced his decision, reflecting internal party challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kailash Gahlot, a prominent figure within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a key minister in Delhi, has tendered his resignation. This unexpected political maneuver comes at a critical time as the AAP gears up for the Assembly polls scheduled for February, and could potentially disrupt the party's ambitious plan to introduce a Rs 1000 monthly honorarium scheme for women voters.

Gahlot's resignation has ignited speculation about his future political affiliations, with Delhi BJP leaders expressing optimism that he might join their ranks. According to Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Gahlot echoed BJP's long-held criticisms against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the ruling party in his resignation letter, a move seen as aligning with BJP's stance.

Amidst these developments, AAP leaders have claimed that external pressures, particularly investigations from central agencies, played a significant role in Gahlot's departure. Tensions within the party itself might have contributed to his sense of alienation, as indicated by AAP sources. Gahlot's exit marks a significant shift in Delhi's political landscape ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

