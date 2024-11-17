Assam CM Alleges Infiltration Threats to Jharkhand Culture
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Bangladeshi infiltrators of threatening Jharkhand’s culture and society. He claimed the JMM-led government in Jharkhand supports infiltration, affecting demographic changes in Santhal Pargana. Sarma highlighted declining Hindu populations and rising Muslim numbers since 1951.
In a recent rally in Godda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced concerns over alleged Bangladeshi infiltration into Jharkhand, warning of threats to the state's cultural and societal fabric.
Sarma, who is the BJP's election co-in charge for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, accused the ruling JMM-led alliance government of facilitating this infiltration in pursuit of votes.
He cited historical demographic shifts in Santhal Pargana to support his claims, noting a decline in the Hindu population from 90% in 1951 to 67% now, while the Muslim population has surged from 2 lakh to 31% during the same period.
