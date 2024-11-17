Biden's Historic Amazon Visit: A Standoff Against Climate Change Deniers

In a historic move, U.S. President Joe Biden has become the first sitting president to step into the Amazon rainforest, signaling a strong stance against global warming threats, brushing aside the dismissive approach of Donald Trump. His visit comes as part of efforts to rejuvenate climate change initiatives that the incoming president threatens to dismantle.

While in Manaus, Biden pledged an additional $50 million to Brazil's Amazon Fund, stressing its critical role in absorbing climate-warming carbon dioxide. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva echoed the urgent need for affluent nations to support Amazonian conservation.

Biden's pledge, enhancing the U.S. contribution to $100 million, underscores an ambitious plan to amplify U.S. climate finance to $11 billion annually. However, with President-elect Trump dismissing climate concerns and eyeing policy rollbacks, the sustainability of Biden's climate agenda is under threat.

