Left Menu

Gabonese Voters Endorse New Constitution in Overwhelming Majority

The people of Gabon have overwhelmingly approved a new constitution in a referendum, with a 91.8% majority, as announced by the interior minister. The junta currently in power has pledged that this constitution will pave the way towards democratic governance, marking a significant step in the nation's political transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Libreville | Updated: 18-11-2024 03:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 03:10 IST
Gabonese Voters Endorse New Constitution in Overwhelming Majority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Gabon

In a decisive move towards democratic governance, Gabonese citizens have approved a new constitution by a landslide 91.8%, as confirmed by the interior minister on national television.

The referendum, which took place under the watchful eye of the ruling junta, is seen as a pivotal moment in Gabon's political landscape.

This overwhelming support signals a public endorsement of the junta's promise to transition the nation towards democratic rule. The new constitution is intended to serve as a foundation for this transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024