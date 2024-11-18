Gabonese Voters Endorse New Constitution in Overwhelming Majority
The people of Gabon have overwhelmingly approved a new constitution in a referendum, with a 91.8% majority, as announced by the interior minister. The junta currently in power has pledged that this constitution will pave the way towards democratic governance, marking a significant step in the nation's political transformation.
In a decisive move towards democratic governance, Gabonese citizens have approved a new constitution by a landslide 91.8%, as confirmed by the interior minister on national television.
The referendum, which took place under the watchful eye of the ruling junta, is seen as a pivotal moment in Gabon's political landscape.
This overwhelming support signals a public endorsement of the junta's promise to transition the nation towards democratic rule. The new constitution is intended to serve as a foundation for this transformation.
