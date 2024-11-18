Left Menu

Brazil Hosts G20 Amid Global Tensions and Diplomatic Challenges

Brazil gears up to host the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, facing challenges from ongoing global conflicts and recent changes in U.S. leadership. While expectations for a strong geopolitical declaration are low, Brazil focuses on social issues and hunger eradication, despite diplomatic hurdles with Argentina and other nations.

Updated: 18-11-2024 11:07 IST
As Brazil prepares to welcome the G20 summit to Rio de Janeiro, global geopolitics cast a long shadow over the proceedings. The summit, occurring this Monday and Tuesday, comes amidst two significant international conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, alongside renewed uncertainties from Donald Trump's recent election victory.

While the world is watching for potential declarations on these pressing global issues, Brazil, under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, aims to focus discussions on social issues like hunger eradication. This shift in focus comes amid skepticism about the summit yielding a strong, unified stance on international conflicts.

Despite diplomatic challenges, including opposition from Argentine negotiators, Brazil is pushing forward with a global alliance against hunger and poverty as a key outcome alongside its broader diplomatic engagement efforts on the global stage.

