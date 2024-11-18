Brazil Hosts G20 Amid Global Tensions and Diplomatic Challenges

As Brazil prepares to welcome the G20 summit to Rio de Janeiro, global geopolitics cast a long shadow over the proceedings. The summit, occurring this Monday and Tuesday, comes amidst two significant international conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, alongside renewed uncertainties from Donald Trump's recent election victory.

While the world is watching for potential declarations on these pressing global issues, Brazil, under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, aims to focus discussions on social issues like hunger eradication. This shift in focus comes amid skepticism about the summit yielding a strong, unified stance on international conflicts.

Despite diplomatic challenges, including opposition from Argentine negotiators, Brazil is pushing forward with a global alliance against hunger and poverty as a key outcome alongside its broader diplomatic engagement efforts on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)