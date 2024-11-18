Left Menu

NPP's Revolutionary Win: A New Era for Sri Lankan Politics

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka appointed a 21-member Cabinet, streamlining the government as promised. The NPP secured a historic victory with a two-thirds majority in parliament. The new Cabinet includes diverse representation, with important roles for women and minorities, marking a significant shift in Sri Lankan governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:46 IST
NPP's Revolutionary Win: A New Era for Sri Lankan Politics
Anura Kumara Dissanayaka Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a move reflecting his pre-election promise of a streamlined governance model, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka appointed a 21-member Cabinet on Monday. This historic development marks a significant departure from the constitutional provision for a 30-member Cabinet, fulfilling the National People's Power (NPP) party's pledge to minimize government costs.

The NPP emerged victorious in the September presidential elections, a triumph that propelled its leader, Dissanayaka, to power. Prior to this, the government operated with just three ministers, including Dissanayaka himself. He retained control over the finance and defense ministerial portfolios, introducing 12 new parliament members to key positions alongside eight seasoned politicians who have been in service since 2000.

Notable additions to the Cabinet include five academic professors, signaling a focus on expertise and knowledge-driven governance. Women and minority representation is also evident, with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya heading the education department and Saroja Savithri Paulraj, a Tamil minority member, leading women's and child affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

