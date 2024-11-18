Left Menu

Raghuvinder Shokeen Steps into Cabinet Role Amidst AAP Shakeup

Nangloi Jat MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen has been appointed as a new Cabinet minister in the AAP government following the resignation of prominent Jat leader and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, who joined the BJP. This strategic move aims to manage the impact of Gahlot's departure.

  • Country:
  • India

Raghuvinder Shokeen, the MLA from Nangloi Jat, has been selected to join the Cabinet as a minister in the AAP government, the ruling party announced on Monday.

Shokeen, known as a Jat leader from outer Delhi, steps in during a period of political shifts within the party.

This appointment follows the exit of AAP's influential Jat leader and Transport minister, Kailash Gahlot, who switched allegiance to the BJP, prompting the AAP's swift announcement to mitigate potential repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

