Assam CM Targets Jharkhand Elections with Focus on Poor and Youth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed an election rally in Jharkhand, targeting the JMM-led government for unfulfilled promises and emphasizing the election's focus on poor, youth, and Hindu pride. He accused the current government of patronizing infiltration and promised government jobs and support if BJP wins.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a bold pitch during an election rally in Jharkhand, where he criticized the JMM-led government for failing to deliver on promises made during the 2019 elections.
He accused the government of neglecting the poor, youth, and women, while underscoring the BJP's agenda centered on development and Hindu pride.
Sarma alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators were marrying tribal women and seizing land in Jharkhand, promising to tackle the issue and provide numerous job opportunities if his party gains power.
