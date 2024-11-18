Left Menu

Austria Prepares for Historic Three-Way Coalition Talks

Austria's political landscape shifts as Chancellor Karl Nehammer leads the People's Party into coalition talks with the Social Democrats and liberal Neos. This historic three-way coalition aims to form a government after the far-right Freedom Party's election win but coalition failure. Discussions promise to be challenging and strategic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:21 IST
Austria Prepares for Historic Three-Way Coalition Talks

Austria is entering a pivotal phase in its political landscape as conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced the beginning of full-scale coalition talks. The talks are set to include the Social Democrats (SPO) and the liberal Neos, marking the first three-way coalition since the country's independence in 1955.

The move follows September's parliamentary election, where the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) emerged first, garnering around 29% of the vote. Despite its victory, the FPO struggled to secure a coalition partner to form a majority. This prompted President Alexander Van der Bellen to assign the task of forming a government to Nehammer, leader of the People's Party.

The impending discussions signal a strategic shift in Austrian politics, with the talks set to expand beyond initial officials to specialized subject teams. Although Nehammer anticipates a challenging negotiation process, he has assured that the discussions will be conducted as swiftly as possible without compromising thoroughness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024