NCP Scapegoats BJP in Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Election Battle

NCP-SCP spokesperson Pravin Kunte has raised startling allegations against the BJP, accusing them of masterminding an attack on veteran leader Anil Deshmukh. This incident, which has sparked serious security concerns, allegedly involved BJP workers operating under the guidance of their senior leadership, as Kunte described it as a calculated political ploy.

According to Kunte, the attack involved 'BJP goons' orchestrated by senior leaders. He illuminated the sequence of events, noting that Anil Deshmukh had attended the Mahavikas Aghadi Vajramooth Sabha in Narkhed, concluding at 5 pm, only to face an attack by unidentified individuals near Jalalkheda shortly after.

Kunte further alleged that discussions within the Katol constituency indicate a significant BJP setback, despite robust campaigns led by top leaders like Devendra Fadnavis. The incident left Anil Deshmukh injured and hospitalized, heightening tensions as elections approach. Anil's son, Salil Deshmukh, runs against BJP candidate Charansingh Thakur, intensifying the political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)