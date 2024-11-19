Left Menu

Political Clash Over Aid for Wayanad Landslide Survivors

The ruling LDF and the opposition UDF called a hartal in Wayanad to protest the lack of Central aid after a devastating landslide. The two parties demand that the Union government declare it a national disaster, while tensions rise over political disputes and delayed aid for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:51 IST
Political Clash Over Aid for Wayanad Landslide Survivors
Kerala's Worst Landslide Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Wayanad district in Kerala witnessed a widespread shutdown on Tuesday, as the ruling LDF and opposition UDF called for a hartal. Shops remained largely shuttered, and vehicle movement was disrupted in various areas, reflecting the ongoing political tension over Central assistance for landslide victims.

The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF organized separate strikes to contest the lack of aid from the Union government. Both parties insist that the catastrophic landslide should be declared a national disaster, necessitating immediate relief and rehabilitation for affected individuals.

The situation escalated as LDF accused the Centre of political bias, while UDF criticized the state government's handling of survivor welfare. Despite the hartal, KSRTC buses operated under police protection, and minor local conflicts highlighted the district's rising unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024