Political Clash Over Aid for Wayanad Landslide Survivors

The Wayanad district in Kerala witnessed a widespread shutdown on Tuesday, as the ruling LDF and opposition UDF called for a hartal. Shops remained largely shuttered, and vehicle movement was disrupted in various areas, reflecting the ongoing political tension over Central assistance for landslide victims.

The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF organized separate strikes to contest the lack of aid from the Union government. Both parties insist that the catastrophic landslide should be declared a national disaster, necessitating immediate relief and rehabilitation for affected individuals.

The situation escalated as LDF accused the Centre of political bias, while UDF criticized the state government's handling of survivor welfare. Despite the hartal, KSRTC buses operated under police protection, and minor local conflicts highlighted the district's rising unrest.

