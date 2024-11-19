Modi Honors Indira Gandhi: A Legacy Remembered
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, served as India's prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She was the sole offspring of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister.
