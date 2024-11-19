Left Menu

Modi Honors Indira Gandhi: A Legacy Remembered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, served as India's prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She was the sole offspring of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, commemorating her legacy as one of India's most influential leaders.

Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, held the prime minister position from 1966 to 1977 and returned to office from 1980 until she was tragically assassinated in 1984.

An iconic figure in Indian politics, she was the only child of Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister, signifying a historical lineage of leadership.

