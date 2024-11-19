Left Menu

Election Scandal: Allegations Shake Palghar

A day before the Maharashtra assembly elections, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur accused BJP leader Vinod Tawde of distributing money to influence voters in Palghar. While the BJP dismissed the claims as a stunt by the opposition, a controversial video of the incident circulated online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:59 IST
Election Scandal: Allegations Shake Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maharashtra assembly elections loom, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur dropped a political bombshell, alleging that BJP's Vinod Tawde engaged in voter manipulation in Palghar. The district became a flashpoint after Thakur's money distribution claims targeting Tawde stirred the political waters.

The BJP, quick to counter, termed Thakur's allegations as mere political theatrics orchestrated by the MVA, whose electoral prospects are dimming. The contention intensified as a video, purportedly capturing a confrontation between Tawde and BVA supporters, surfaced online.

Thakur pressed the Election Commission to act, suggesting complicity between Tawde and a local hotel. Maintaining innocence, BJP's Pravin Darekar dismissed the event as a desperate act by a struggling opposition. The electoral face-off continues as polls approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024