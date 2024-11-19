Election Scandal: Allegations Shake Palghar

As the Maharashtra assembly elections loom, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur dropped a political bombshell, alleging that BJP's Vinod Tawde engaged in voter manipulation in Palghar. The district became a flashpoint after Thakur's money distribution claims targeting Tawde stirred the political waters.

The BJP, quick to counter, termed Thakur's allegations as mere political theatrics orchestrated by the MVA, whose electoral prospects are dimming. The contention intensified as a video, purportedly capturing a confrontation between Tawde and BVA supporters, surfaced online.

Thakur pressed the Election Commission to act, suggesting complicity between Tawde and a local hotel. Maintaining innocence, BJP's Pravin Darekar dismissed the event as a desperate act by a struggling opposition. The electoral face-off continues as polls approach.

