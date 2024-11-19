Left Menu

Hong Kong's Democracy On Trial: Landmark Sentencing Raises Global Concerns

The Hong Kong High Court sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to up to 10 years in prison under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law, igniting widespread criticism. The law, seen as curtailing freedoms, has been condemned by international leaders for targeting political dissent and damaging the rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial decision, Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 key pro-democracy figures to jail terms ranging up to 10 years. The sentences have drawn significant backlash from critics who argue that this marks a dramatic blow to the city's rule of law, under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law.

Global leaders have publicly criticized the decision. Catherine West, the UK's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, condemned the erosion of rights and freedoms, while Penny Wong, Australian Foreign Minister, expressed grave concerns over the impact on Australian citizen Mr. Gordon Ng. The U.S., represented by Republican Chris Smith, called for sanctions against individuals involved in the prosecutions.

The verdict has also been condemned by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, asserting it as political persecution. EU and U.S. representatives have reiterated the suppression of free speech, indicating international unease with Hong Kong's legal direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

