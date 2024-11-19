Clash of Titans: Maharashtra's Crucial Assembly Elections

Maharashtra is in the throes of a high-stakes election as it heads to the polls on Wednesday. Political stalwarts such as Sharad Pawar, Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray, and Ajit Pawar are battling fiercely for control, raising the stakes for this influential assembly election.

The election involves a showdown between the newly recognized factions of long-standing parties. Sharad Pawar's NCP aims for a decisive victory against the faction led by his nephew, Ajit Pawar, while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) faces intense competition from the Shiv Sena faction under Eknath Shinde.

The results, to be declared on November 23, could redefine alliances and strategies for national parties like the BJP and Congress, making this a critical moment in Maharashtra's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)