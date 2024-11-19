In a devastating turn of events, a third Russian strike in as many days targeted a civilian residential area in Ukraine. At least 12 people, including a child, were killed in the attack, according to officials.

The deadly strike, executed by a Shahed drone, occurred in the northern Sumy region, injuring 11 others, among them two children. Ukraine's Rescue Services warned that more victims might be trapped under the debris as search efforts continue.

Taking place near a dormitory in the town of Hlukhiv late Monday night, this attack follows a series of assaults that have taken a severe toll on civilians. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that these strikes confirm President Vladimir Putin's disinterest in peace, emphasizing the need for a just resolution by force.

