Political Row Erupts Over Wayanad Landslide Tragedy in Kerala

The BJP accused Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress of exploiting the Wayanad landslide tragedy for political gains. CPI(M) and UDF observed separate hartals to protest inadequate central assistance. BJP leader V Muraleedharan criticized these parties for leveraging the tragedy for electoral purposes.

Updated: 19-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:10 IST

  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Kerala has accused the state's ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress of politicizing the recent Wayanad landslide tragedy. This claim comes amid separate hartals observed by the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF, protesting what they describe as insufficient central support for the affected victims.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan termed the hartal a 'drama,' claiming it aimed to undermine the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Palakkad by-poll. Muraleedharan argued that the 'INDI Alliance' was falsely accusing the union government of withholding necessary central assistance.

The BJP charged the state government with failing to follow proper protocols and delaying the submission of the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment report. Criticism was also directed at the lack of collaboration with NGOs willing to aid the victims, leaving them without permanent shelter months after the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

