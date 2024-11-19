Trump's Bold Cabinet Picks and Policy Moves Stir Controversy

In a series of bold moves, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Wisconsin Representative Sean Duffy as the new transportation secretary, signaling his intent to reshape the nation's transportation policies. Duffy's oversight will include significant budget and infrastructure challenges.

As Trump considers drastic federal budget cuts with input from billionaire Elon Musk, there are concerns over potential impacts on the vast federal workforce. With plans for a 30% budget reduction, the implications could be severe for the country's largest employer.

Meanwhile, Trump's other cabinet picks, including Matt Gaetz as attorney general, have stirred controversy due to their adversarial stance towards existing federal institutions, compounding the challenges of recent legal developments impacting the Trump administration.

