Election Controversy: Allegations Rock Maharashtra Polls

NCP-SCP's Clyde Crasto accuses BJP's Vinod Tawde of distributing money to influence Maharashtra elections, demanding legal action. Congress leader Nana Patole claims significant funds were seized. BJP counters, alleging opposition's fear of defeat. Election Commission urged to investigate as tensions rise ahead of crucial assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:32 IST
NCP-SCP leader Clyde Crasto (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst a politically charged atmosphere ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP-SCP leader Clyde Crasto has leveled serious allegations against BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde. Crasto accused Tawde of attempting to buy voter influence through monetary distribution, describing it as a severe violation of democratic principles.

Corroborating these claims, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole cited evidence of financial transactions linked to Tawde, suggesting extensive monetary exchanges aimed at swaying the electoral outcome. Patole urged the Election Commission to enforce regulations, stressing that no exceptions should be made for BJP leaders.

In defense, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule refuted the allegations, attributing them to the opposition's desperation upon sensing electoral defeat. As investigations proceed, tensions mount, underscoring the high stakes involved in these elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

