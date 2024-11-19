Kerala Political Firestorm: CPI(M)'s Controversial Ad Sparks UDF Outcry

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has fiercely criticized the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala for its contentious newspaper advertisements concerning former BJP leader Sandeep Varier's induction into Congress. The UDF condemned the ads as 'communal' and 'shameless,' sparking a heated debate within the political circles.

Published in Palakkad editions just before a crucial assembly by-election, the advertisements displayed alleged social media posts by Varier during his BJP tenure. Opposition leader V D Satheesan remarked that the CPI(M) employed the ads to sow communal discord, a move he deemed more right-wing than leftist.

Defending the strategy, CPI(M) argued the ads exposed Congress for welcoming someone with presumed communal inclinations, pointing to Varier's failure to delete past anti-Congress remarks. Minister M B Rajesh asserted that the UDF's criticism highlights their apprehension about losing the Palakkad seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)