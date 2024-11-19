Stage Snub Sparks Outcry at Agra Panchayat Event

In Agra, a 'panchayat sammelan' event saw chaos as two BJP MLAs were denied seats on the stage, causing uproar. Fatehpur Sikri MLA Chaudhary Babulal and Fatehabad MLA Chotelal Verma vocally protested their exclusion from the dais, a scenario that unfolded during the 'Ease of Living' programme by the Panchayati Raj Department.

Tensions escalated when Bah MLA Rani Pakshalika Singh was given a prominent position on stage, further agitating the sidelined officials. Verma, a veteran lawmaker, questioned the fairness of the seating arrangements, demanding equal respect within the government.

The situation prompted apologies from Panchayati Raj officials, ultimately defusing the MLAs' frustrations. Attended by notable figures such as State Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, the event proceeded smoothly after initial disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)