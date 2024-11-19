Stage Snub Sparks Outcry at Agra Panchayat Event
Two BJP MLAs expressed their discontent after not being given seats on the dais during a panchayat event in Agra. The incident triggered protests and highlighted concerns about respect and protocol at government functions. Following apologies, the event continued without further disruptions.
In Agra, a 'panchayat sammelan' event saw chaos as two BJP MLAs were denied seats on the stage, causing uproar. Fatehpur Sikri MLA Chaudhary Babulal and Fatehabad MLA Chotelal Verma vocally protested their exclusion from the dais, a scenario that unfolded during the 'Ease of Living' programme by the Panchayati Raj Department.
Tensions escalated when Bah MLA Rani Pakshalika Singh was given a prominent position on stage, further agitating the sidelined officials. Verma, a veteran lawmaker, questioned the fairness of the seating arrangements, demanding equal respect within the government.
The situation prompted apologies from Panchayati Raj officials, ultimately defusing the MLAs' frustrations. Attended by notable figures such as State Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, the event proceeded smoothly after initial disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
