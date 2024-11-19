Left Menu

Stage Snub Sparks Outcry at Agra Panchayat Event

Two BJP MLAs expressed their discontent after not being given seats on the dais during a panchayat event in Agra. The incident triggered protests and highlighted concerns about respect and protocol at government functions. Following apologies, the event continued without further disruptions.

Updated: 19-11-2024 21:04 IST
Stage Snub Sparks Outcry at Agra Panchayat Event
In Agra, a 'panchayat sammelan' event saw chaos as two BJP MLAs were denied seats on the stage, causing uproar. Fatehpur Sikri MLA Chaudhary Babulal and Fatehabad MLA Chotelal Verma vocally protested their exclusion from the dais, a scenario that unfolded during the 'Ease of Living' programme by the Panchayati Raj Department.

Tensions escalated when Bah MLA Rani Pakshalika Singh was given a prominent position on stage, further agitating the sidelined officials. Verma, a veteran lawmaker, questioned the fairness of the seating arrangements, demanding equal respect within the government.

The situation prompted apologies from Panchayati Raj officials, ultimately defusing the MLAs' frustrations. Attended by notable figures such as State Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, the event proceeded smoothly after initial disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

