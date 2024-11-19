Imran Khan's Call to Action: Join the Fight for Democracy

In a decisive address, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan urged members of his political party to participate in a protest scheduled for November 24. Khan called for the demonstration to press the government on issues like the release of jailed leaders and overturning constitutional amendments.

The charismatic leader highlighted the need for widespread participation, extending his call to the entire nation. He condemned what he describes as a flawed democratic process, noting that fundamental democratic principles like the rule of law and media freedom have been compromised.

Khan, who faces media restrictions and internet shutdowns in Pakistan, stated that any PTI member unable to join the protest should disassociate from the party. He also denounced the violence against his party's supporters and reiterated his openness to negotiations for the nation's benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)