Starmer Stands Firm on Ukraine Amid Putin's Nuclear Rhetoric
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains resolute in supporting Ukraine despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's alarming nuclear rhetoric. At the G20 summit, Starmer criticized Putin's new nuclear strategy and urged him to end the conflict, marking the war's 1,000th day as Ukraine struck Russian territory.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has affirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of what he describes as "irresponsible" Russian rhetoric. His statement comes in response to President Vladimir Putin's recent adjustment to Russia's nuclear strike policy.
Addressing reporters at the G20 summit in Brazil, Starmer criticized Putin's decision to lower the threshold for nuclear weapon deployment, a move seen as escalating tensions. "This rhetoric from Russia will not sway our position on Ukraine," Starmer stated, reinforcing the UK's commitment to the Eastern European nation.
The G20 gathering highlighted significant shaping of international alliances as Ukraine marks 1,000 days of conflict. Highlighting Putin's absence from the event, Starmer called for the end of hostilities and the withdrawal of Russian forces, urging Putin to reconsider his stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
