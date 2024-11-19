Left Menu

Starmer Stands Firm on Ukraine Amid Putin's Nuclear Rhetoric

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains resolute in supporting Ukraine despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's alarming nuclear rhetoric. At the G20 summit, Starmer criticized Putin's new nuclear strategy and urged him to end the conflict, marking the war's 1,000th day as Ukraine struck Russian territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:25 IST
Starmer Stands Firm on Ukraine Amid Putin's Nuclear Rhetoric
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has affirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of what he describes as "irresponsible" Russian rhetoric. His statement comes in response to President Vladimir Putin's recent adjustment to Russia's nuclear strike policy.

Addressing reporters at the G20 summit in Brazil, Starmer criticized Putin's decision to lower the threshold for nuclear weapon deployment, a move seen as escalating tensions. "This rhetoric from Russia will not sway our position on Ukraine," Starmer stated, reinforcing the UK's commitment to the Eastern European nation.

The G20 gathering highlighted significant shaping of international alliances as Ukraine marks 1,000 days of conflict. Highlighting Putin's absence from the event, Starmer called for the end of hostilities and the withdrawal of Russian forces, urging Putin to reconsider his stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024