Suspense Builds as Trump Considers Treasury Secretary Selection
Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, is expected to reveal his choice for Treasury secretary by Wednesday, according to CNN. However, no decision has been made yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 05:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 05:49 IST
President-elect Donald Trump is set to announce his pick for Treasury secretary imminently, with the decision expected as soon as Wednesday, according to CNN.
The network, citing two informed sources, revealed that the choice for this critical position has not been finalized.
As the anticipation mounts, the identity of Trump's pick remains a mystery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
