Left Menu

Suspense Builds as Trump Considers Treasury Secretary Selection

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, is expected to reveal his choice for Treasury secretary by Wednesday, according to CNN. However, no decision has been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 05:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 05:49 IST
Suspense Builds as Trump Considers Treasury Secretary Selection
President-elect

President-elect Donald Trump is set to announce his pick for Treasury secretary imminently, with the decision expected as soon as Wednesday, according to CNN.

The network, citing two informed sources, revealed that the choice for this critical position has not been finalized.

As the anticipation mounts, the identity of Trump's pick remains a mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024