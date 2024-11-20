Left Menu

High-Stakes By-Election Unfolds in Palakkad Amid Controversies

The Palakkad Assembly constituency in Kerala is voting in a by-election with 1.9 lakh voters choosing among 10 candidates, including notable contenders Rahul Mamkootathil, C. Krishnakumar, and P. Sarin. The election was called following Shafi Parambil's resignation. The campaign saw controversies and allegations involving major parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 20-11-2024 07:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 07:08 IST
Voting has commenced in the Palakkad Assembly constituency by-election in Kerala, starting at 7 am on Wednesday. With over 1.9 lakh voters, 184 polling booths have been set up to facilitate the electoral process, featuring 10 candidates vying for the seat.

Key players in the election include Rahul Mamkootathil representing the Congress-led UDF, C. Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and P. Sarin from the CPI(M)-led LDF. The by-election became necessary after Congress's Shafi Parambil vacated the seat post his Lok Sabha election win.

The election campaign has been marred by several controversies, such as black money allegations against the UDF contender and BJP leader Sandeep Varier's switch to Congress. Security at the polls is tight, with central forces and an extensive webcasting system ensuring a smooth process.

