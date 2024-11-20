Punjab Bypolls Witness Early Surge in Voter Turnout

A voter turnout of over eight percent was noted in the first two hours of polling in Punjab's assembly bypolls, according to officials.

Polling commenced at 7 am and is set to conclude at 6 pm. These polls were held in response to the incumbent legislators assuming roles in the Lok Sabha. As of 9 am, Gidderbaha seat recorded a 13.1 percent turnout, Dera Baba Nanak 9.7 percent, Barnala 6.9 percent, and Chabbewal 4.15 percent.

In total, 45 candidates are competing in these by-elections, which cater to approximately 6.96 lakh voters scattered over 831 polling stations. Security is heightened with more than 6,400 Punjab Police officers and 17 companies from the Central Armed Police Forces on duty. Webcasting at polling stations is set at 100 percent to ensure transparency.

