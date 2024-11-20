Left Menu

Bypoll Dynamic: A Closer Look at Uttar Pradesh's Assembly Elections

In the Uttar Pradesh bypolls across nine assembly seats, nearly 10% voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours. The bypolls are a significant political event, though they do not alter the current assembly strength. Multiple parties, including Bhartiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party, are contesting intensely.

Bypoll Dynamic: A Closer Look at Uttar Pradesh's Assembly Elections
In the initial two hours of Uttar Pradesh's assembly bypolls, nearly 10% of voters turned out to cast their votes across nine seats. With polling commencing at 7 am, participants flocked to constituencies such as Katehari, Karhal, and Ghaziabad, among others, with voting scheduled to conclude at 5 pm.

According to the Election Commission, the early hours saw a 9.67% voting average, with trend analysis revealing varying rates, such as Ghaziabad at 5.36% and Kundarki at 13.59%. The electorate displayed a cross-section of society, with both elderly and young voters, including those with physical disabilities, participating actively.

This electoral event follows the Lok Sabha elections and marks the first such exercise for the state assembly. Parties like the Samajwadi Party, which has gained support from Congress, are vying for control against the likes of the BSP, contesting solo on all seats. Although impactful, the bypoll results will not significantly alter the larger assembly dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

