High Stakes in Punjab: Bypolls Amid Political Turmoil

The bypolls in Punjab's four assembly segments have seen significant voter activity, with over 20% turnout recorded by mid-morning, officials reported.

Polling, which began early at 7 am, will continue until the evening in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala. These bypolls were triggered by the election of the sitting legislators to the Lok Sabha.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, has urged the electorate to cast their votes conscientiously, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling democratic duties for a prosperous future. Meanwhile, various political heavyweights are contesting, adding to the election's significance.

