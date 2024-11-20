Left Menu

High Stakes in Punjab: Bypolls Amid Political Turmoil

Over 20% voter turnout recorded by 11 am in Punjab's bypolls. The elections are crucial due to vacant assembly seats after leaders transitioned to the Lok Sabha. Contestants hail from major political parties with notable figures contesting. Punjab's Chief Minister urged citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:50 IST
High Stakes in Punjab: Bypolls Amid Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

The bypolls in Punjab's four assembly segments have seen significant voter activity, with over 20% turnout recorded by mid-morning, officials reported.

Polling, which began early at 7 am, will continue until the evening in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala. These bypolls were triggered by the election of the sitting legislators to the Lok Sabha.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, has urged the electorate to cast their votes conscientiously, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling democratic duties for a prosperous future. Meanwhile, various political heavyweights are contesting, adding to the election's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024