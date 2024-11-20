Political Drama Unfolds in Palakkad: Varier's 'Courtesy Call' Sparks Controversy

The critical assembly by-poll in Palakkad witnessed a twist as Sandeep Varier, ex-BJP leader and new Congress member, made a 'courtesy call' on Islamic scholar Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal. The visit came soon after political controversies erupted over CPI(M)-backed newspaper adverts targeting Varier.

The ads, appearing in leading Malayalam and English newspapers, showcase alleged social media posts from Varier's BJP days, questioning his entry into Congress. Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal expressed that his organization strives for religious harmony and refused to delve deeper into the political turmoil.

Despite the uproar, Varier highlighted the absence of political dialogue in his recent meeting and underscored the importance of unity in strengthening India's secular fabric. His previous meeting with IUML's Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal had also drawn criticism from Kerala's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)