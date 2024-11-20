Milind Deora Votes in Maharashtra: Urges Public to Fulfill Their Democratic Duty

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, a candidate for the Worli assembly seat, exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Mumbai on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Deora stressed the importance of voting as both a right and a duty for citizens.

Deora urged people to turn out in large numbers, asserting that the parties committed to public service deserve continued support in the future. After casting his vote, the Shiv Sena leader proudly displayed his ink-stained finger.

Deora's main rival is current Worli MLA, Aditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT). Meanwhile, as of 11 a.m., the voter turnout in the Maharashtra assembly elections was 18.14 percent. Gadchiroli district recorded the highest turnout at 30 percent, while Nanded had the lowest at 13.67 percent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Mumbai city reported a 15.78 percent turnout, with suburban areas slightly higher at 17.99 percent. Other districts such as Nagpur, Thane, and Pune reflected varied participation levels, ranging between 15.64 to 22.93 percent.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis called on citizens to engage in voting, highlighting it as a crucial democratic responsibility. He remarked, "The biggest festival of democracy is ongoing. My family and I have voted, and I urge everyone to participate actively. Voting is essential, as it empowers citizens to elect and expect from their government." Voting began at 7 a.m. across 288 seats in Maharashtra and the second phase of 38 seats in Jharkhand's assembly elections.

