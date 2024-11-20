Wani Blames PDP for Revoking Articles 370 and 35A
Senior National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani claims Articles 370 and 35A wouldn’t have been revoked if PDP hadn't allied with BJP in 2014. He criticizes PDP for their lack of foresight regarding people's progress in Jammu and Kashmir, urging them for introspection amidst ongoing political chaos and unrest.
- Country:
- India
Nasir Aslam Wani, a prominent figure in the National Conference, has made a bold claim regarding the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A. He insists that these articles would still be intact if the People's Democratic Party (PDP) had refrained from forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back in 2014.
Wani criticized the PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, asserting that their intent to contribute to the state's development overlooked the real benefits for the people. He accused the party of inciting unrest and suggested that they should reconsider their previous actions.
Reflecting on the region's turmoil over the past decade, Wani urged the PDP to introspect and step away from political disorder. He insists that the National Conference remains committed to their manifesto and challenges opposition parties to avoid replicating chaos seen previously in 2008, 2010, and 2016.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Escalates Amid BJP's UCC Pledge in Jharkhand
BJP Rallies Around 'Roti, Beti, Maati' for Jharkhand Polls
BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada
BJP eying Jharkhand's 'black gold', seeking to plunder its wealth, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Mandu rally.