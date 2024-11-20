Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh By-Election Amid Claims of Voter Intimidation

Updated: 20-11-2024 18:54 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged the Election Commission to suspend the Station House Officer of the Kakrouli police station in Meerapur, Uttar Pradesh. Yadav accused the officer of using threats and a revolver against voters, sharing a video of the alleged incident on social media platform X.

The District Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar disclosed on X that a violent clash erupted during the Meerapur Assembly by-election when a mob attacked police with stones. The police responded by dispersing the crowd using minimal force and promised legal action against the offenders under relevant sections, assuring no civilian threats during the operation.

Voting in by-elections across constituencies such as Katehari, Karhal, and Mirapur witnessed varying turnouts, with Meerapur recording 57.02% by 5 PM. These elections are pivotal for the National Democratic Alliance, which previously faltered in Uttar Pradesh. Results are expected on November 23, highlighting the political stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

