Determination at the Ballot Box: Centenarians Defy Odds to Vote

In the heart of Jharkhand's assembly elections, a remarkable story of democratic determination unfolded. Chinta Devi, aged 106, defied physical challenges to cast her vote, embodying the steadfast resolve of elderly voters.

Eschewing the comfort of home voting, she proudly wheeled herself to booth no 351 in the Gandey assembly seat. Her joy was mirrored by the many senior citizens who braved various ailments to exercise their franchise.

Officials facilitated accessibility for senior and differently-abled voters across polling stations, ensuring an inclusive electoral process. With approximately 700 centenarians voting in the second phase, Jharkhand's elder electorate reaffirmed their commitment to democracy.

