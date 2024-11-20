Determination at the Ballot Box: Centenarians Defy Odds to Vote
106-year-old Chinta Devi, despite her frailty, participated in Jharkhand's assembly elections, highlighting the commitment of elderly voters. Many senior citizens showed determination to vote, with special accommodations provided by officials. Around 700 centenarians exercised their franchise in the second phase, demonstrating the importance of democratic participation at any age.
In the heart of Jharkhand's assembly elections, a remarkable story of democratic determination unfolded. Chinta Devi, aged 106, defied physical challenges to cast her vote, embodying the steadfast resolve of elderly voters.
Eschewing the comfort of home voting, she proudly wheeled herself to booth no 351 in the Gandey assembly seat. Her joy was mirrored by the many senior citizens who braved various ailments to exercise their franchise.
Officials facilitated accessibility for senior and differently-abled voters across polling stations, ensuring an inclusive electoral process. With approximately 700 centenarians voting in the second phase, Jharkhand's elder electorate reaffirmed their commitment to democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)