EVM Chaos: Nagpur's Election Day Turmoil

Congress workers in Nagpur disrupted a vehicle carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) after assembly elections, suspecting protocol violations, police reported.

Authorities confirmed the EVM was undamaged and was not used in polling. It had been kept in reserve during the elections.

The tense situation arose in the Killa area of Central Nagpur when officials were transporting the EVM from booth number 268. The car was allegedly intercepted by Congress workers, leading to a violent altercation as stones were thrown at the vehicle. Nearby residents alerted the police, who responded swiftly, securing both the machine and election officials.

The car and EVM were subsequently taken to the Kotwali police station for investigation. High-ranking police officers are reviewing the incident and plan to register an offence following inquiries.

The contentious situation further heightened when leaders from both the BJP and Congress convened at the police station for a heated debate over the confrontation. The assembly elections, involving 288 constituencies, took place on Wednesday.

