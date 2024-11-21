Left Menu

EVM Chaos: Nagpur's Election Day Turmoil

Congress workers in Nagpur targeted a car carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) after the Maharashtra assembly elections, believing it was being misused. Authorities clarified the EVM, unharmed in the attack, was not used in voting. The incident escalated tensions, leading to police intervention and political disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-11-2024 08:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 08:17 IST
EVM Chaos: Nagpur's Election Day Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Congress workers in Nagpur disrupted a vehicle carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) after assembly elections, suspecting protocol violations, police reported.

Authorities confirmed the EVM was undamaged and was not used in polling. It had been kept in reserve during the elections.

The tense situation arose in the Killa area of Central Nagpur when officials were transporting the EVM from booth number 268. The car was allegedly intercepted by Congress workers, leading to a violent altercation as stones were thrown at the vehicle. Nearby residents alerted the police, who responded swiftly, securing both the machine and election officials.

The car and EVM were subsequently taken to the Kotwali police station for investigation. High-ranking police officers are reviewing the incident and plan to register an offence following inquiries.

The contentious situation further heightened when leaders from both the BJP and Congress convened at the police station for a heated debate over the confrontation. The assembly elections, involving 288 constituencies, took place on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

