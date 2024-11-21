Global Unity Called for to Secure Groundbreaking Climate Finance Goal
UN climate chief Simon Stiell urges global unity and increased ambition to achieve a significant finance goal for climate action in developing nations. As the COP29 negotiations intensify, Stiell highlights potential dangers of inaction and calls for urgent consensus to avert climate tipping points.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
UN climate chief Simon Stiell issued a robust call for international unity and ambition to secure a transformative finance goal aimed at boosting climate action in the developing world. Emphasizing that "failure is not an option," Stiell urged negotiators to resolve critical issues as COP29 approaches its conclusion.
He warned that inaction could jeopardize both immediate endeavors and future national climate action plans, particularly as irreversible tipping points loom closer. Despite some areas of agreement in the draft climate finance text, significant differences persist, necessitating increased financial commitments.
Stiell highlighted the potential repercussions of delay as COP29's outcomes could impact discussions at next year's COP30 in Brazil. He appealed for countries to cooperate, urging them to remain focused on the broader objectives and come to a consensus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nuclear Power Gains Momentum: COP29 in Baku to Showcase Role of Nuclear Energy in Global Net-Zero Future
Trump's Election Win Casts Shadow on COP29 Climate Summit
COP29: Navigating Climate Finance Amidst Global Tensions
2024: The Hottest Year on Record Looms Amid COP29 Climate Talks
Adapt or perish: UN calls for urgent action at COP29 climate summit