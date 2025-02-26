Ramadan: A Month of Spiritual Reflection and Global Unity
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a period of fasting, worship, and charity for Muslims worldwide. It brings communities together and fosters spiritual reflection. This year coincides with geopolitical changes and ongoing conflicts, highlighting the month's focus on prayer and advocacy for global issues.
- Country:
- Egypt
Muslims globally are preparing to observe Ramadan, a month of fasting and religious devotion. The observance fosters community unity through increased worship, reflection, and charity. Ramadan's rituals bring families and friends together for evening meals, known as iftar, to break their fast.
This year, the holy month begins amidst geopolitical changes and ongoing conflicts, including the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, making it a time of prayer and advocacy for global issues. The traditional start of Ramadan is based on the lunar calendar and varies slightly among different communities.
Ramadan, as one of Islam's Five Pillars, is marked by fasting from dawn to sunset. The discipline promotes spiritual growth and empathy for the less fortunate. Despite cultural variations, the core traditions of charity, prayer, and community gatherings are observed worldwide, highlighting the global unity of Muslims during this auspicious month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
More than two-dozen US religious groups sue Trump administration to protect houses of worship from immigration arrests, reports AP.
Faith Coalition Takes Stand: Challenging Immigration Arrests at Worship Sites
Supreme Court Set to Hear Crucial Petitions on Places of Worship Act
Crucial Supreme Court Plea on Places of Worship Act Sparks Debate
Supreme Court to Hear Crucial Cases on Places of Worship Act