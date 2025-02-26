Left Menu

Ramadan: A Month of Spiritual Reflection and Global Unity

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a period of fasting, worship, and charity for Muslims worldwide. It brings communities together and fosters spiritual reflection. This year coincides with geopolitical changes and ongoing conflicts, highlighting the month's focus on prayer and advocacy for global issues.

  • Egypt

Muslims globally are preparing to observe Ramadan, a month of fasting and religious devotion. The observance fosters community unity through increased worship, reflection, and charity. Ramadan's rituals bring families and friends together for evening meals, known as iftar, to break their fast.

This year, the holy month begins amidst geopolitical changes and ongoing conflicts, including the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, making it a time of prayer and advocacy for global issues. The traditional start of Ramadan is based on the lunar calendar and varies slightly among different communities.

Ramadan, as one of Islam's Five Pillars, is marked by fasting from dawn to sunset. The discipline promotes spiritual growth and empathy for the less fortunate. Despite cultural variations, the core traditions of charity, prayer, and community gatherings are observed worldwide, highlighting the global unity of Muslims during this auspicious month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

