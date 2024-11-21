Left Menu

Mumbai's Voter Turnout: A Mixed Bag of Gains and Losses

Mumbai's voter turnout increased to 54.52% in recent assembly polls, compared to 52.79% in 2019. The island city recorded a rise to 52.65%, while the suburban district saw a slight decline. Efforts to boost turnout included improved polling facilities. Voter apathy persists in areas like Colaba, which had the lowest turnout.

Mumbai has recorded a voter turnout of 54.52% in the November 20 assembly polls, surpassing the 52.79% figure from 2019. This data, supplied by the Election Commission of India, illuminates an upward trend in civic participation, yet reveals regional disparities within the city.

The island city experienced an increase to 52.65% from 48.40% in 2019, while Mumbai's suburban district observed a marginal decrease to 56.39% from the previous 57.19%. Bhandup West emerged as the frontrunner in voter participation with 62.88%, in contrast to Colaba's disheartening 44.44% turnout, pointing to localized voter apathy.

Despite the overall progress, Colaba and Mumbadevi constituencies missed the 50% threshold. Efforts by poll officials to enhance voting conditions included improved facilities at over 10,000 polling stations. Still, the challenge of motivating voters in certain areas persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

