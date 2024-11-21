Bolsonaro in Hot Water: Accusations Loom Over Brazil's Former President
Brazil's Federal Police plans to formally accuse former President Jair Bolsonaro of being involved in a coup conspiracy after his electoral defeat in 2022. The accusations include other crimes, threatening his 2026 presidential ambitions. Police have arrested five individuals linked to a plot against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Brazil's Federal Police are set to formally accuse ex-President Jair Bolsonaro of conspiracy to overthrow the government following his 2022 election loss, as well as other crimes, sources revealed.
Such accusations would significantly hinder Bolsonaro's aspirations for a 2026 presidential run. Supporters have been challenging a legal verdict that prohibits him from running due to his alleged attacks on the integrity of the voting system that year.
On Tuesday, police arrested five suspects, including a former Bolsonaro cabinet member, for allegedly plotting to assassinate then-President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, mere days before he assumed office.
