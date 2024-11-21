Left Menu

Bolsonaro in Hot Water: Accusations Loom Over Brazil's Former President

Brazil's Federal Police plans to formally accuse former President Jair Bolsonaro of being involved in a coup conspiracy after his electoral defeat in 2022. The accusations include other crimes, threatening his 2026 presidential ambitions. Police have arrested five individuals linked to a plot against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:09 IST
Bolsonaro in Hot Water: Accusations Loom Over Brazil's Former President

Brazil's Federal Police are set to formally accuse ex-President Jair Bolsonaro of conspiracy to overthrow the government following his 2022 election loss, as well as other crimes, sources revealed.

Such accusations would significantly hinder Bolsonaro's aspirations for a 2026 presidential run. Supporters have been challenging a legal verdict that prohibits him from running due to his alleged attacks on the integrity of the voting system that year.

On Tuesday, police arrested five suspects, including a former Bolsonaro cabinet member, for allegedly plotting to assassinate then-President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, mere days before he assumed office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024