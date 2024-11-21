Left Menu

Mali's Power Play: Junta Appoints Abdoulaye Maiga as New Prime Minister

Mali's junta appointed its spokesperson, Abdoulaye Maiga, as prime minister after dismissing Choguel Maiga. Tensions rose following Choguel Maiga's critique of election delays. The junta cited technical issues for the postponement, amid growing political frustration and disapproval of military ties with Russian mercenaries.

21-11-2024
Mali's ruling junta has made a significant change in its leadership structure by appointing its spokesperson, Abdoulaye Maiga, as the new prime minister. This decision follows the dismissal of Choguel Maiga, who publicly criticized the junta for failing to hold promised elections.

Choguel Maiga's outspoken condemnation of the election delays highlights growing divisions within the political landscape, even among those previously aligned with the military rulers who assumed power through consecutive coups in 2020 and 2021. The electoral process, initially scheduled for February, has been indefinitely postponed due to unspecified technical issues.

In his role as a government spokesperson, Abdoulaye Maiga has been vocal against international criticisms, particularly targeting France. While the cabinet's core members remain unchanged, Mali's political tension continues to escalate as the new administration settles in.

