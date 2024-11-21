Left Menu

John Prescott: The Indomitable Political Bruiser

John Prescott, former deputy PM to Tony Blair, has died at 86 after battling Alzheimer's. Known for his plain-speaking style, he left a significant mark in UK politics, notably contributing to Labour's three electoral victories. Tributes highlight his unique character and achievements, such as the Kyoto Protocol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:40 IST
John Prescott, the determined deputy prime minister under Tony Blair, has passed away at 86, his family confirmed. Prescott, who succumbed to Alzheimer's, was recognized for his candid and straightforward approach in politics, significantly influencing the Labour Party's direction from 1997 to 2007.

The former politician was known not only for his role in government but also for his colorful personality. Prescott famously retaliated against a public heckler with a punch, an incident that reinforced his reputation as a 'political bruiser.' Despite these controversies, his political acumen was well-regarded, with Blair describing him as irreplaceable in British politics.

Noteworthy among his achievements was his work on the Kyoto Protocol, which earned him praise from international figures like Al Gore. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes, with current and former politicians lauding his legacy. Prescott is survived by his wife, Pauline, and their two sons, leaving behind a formidable political legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

