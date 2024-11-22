Left Menu

Scholz's Second Run: Pistorius Steps Back, SPD's Uncertain Path

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to run for a second term in upcoming snap elections, as Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ruled himself out as a contender. The Social Democrats face challenges, with Scholz being the most unpopular chancellor on record, as they trail behind the conservatives and far-right.

Updated: 22-11-2024 02:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 02:02 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is poised to seek a second term in the approaching snap elections. This decision emerged after his Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, a favored potential replacement, announced on Thursday that he would not be entering the race.

This announcement comes as a relief following weeks of uncertainty regarding Pistorius's candidacy, mere months before the elections on February 23. The Social Democrats (SPD), however, are left with Scholz, Germany's least popular chancellor to date, as their candidate.

The SPD trails in third place, below the conservative opposition and the far-right. Although Pistorius, Germany's most popular politician since his appointment two years ago, declined to run, he pledged full support to Scholz, whom he praised as an "outstanding federal chancellor."

