German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is poised to seek a second term in the approaching snap elections. This decision emerged after his Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, a favored potential replacement, announced on Thursday that he would not be entering the race.

This announcement comes as a relief following weeks of uncertainty regarding Pistorius's candidacy, mere months before the elections on February 23. The Social Democrats (SPD), however, are left with Scholz, Germany's least popular chancellor to date, as their candidate.

The SPD trails in third place, below the conservative opposition and the far-right. Although Pistorius, Germany's most popular politician since his appointment two years ago, declined to run, he pledged full support to Scholz, whom he praised as an "outstanding federal chancellor."

