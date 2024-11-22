Kasba Peth: A Political Clash Amidst Maharashtra Assembly Elections

As Maharashtra braces for election results on November 23, Kasba Peth in Pune emerges as a critical battleground between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). The seat is pivotal as the BJP endeavors to recapture its stronghold from the Congress.

Pune NCP President Deepak Mankar, a key figure in Kasba Peth, is confident that the Mahayuti alliance will oust Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar. He attributes this optimism to the hard work of alliance members and the strategic collaboration between the NCP and BJP.

Mankar criticized Dhangekar for his perceived inaction during his tenure, labeling his term as filled with publicity stunts. BJP candidate Hemant Rasane, bolstered by voter discontent with Dhangekar's performance, is hopeful for victory. The alliance's robust campaign has reportedly received positive reception from the electorate.

Despite being the smallest constituency in the district, Kasba Peth showed significant voter turnout, reflecting political enthusiasm. The presence of independent Congress candidate Kamal Vyavahare may lead to a split in votes, challenging Dhangekar further. Conversely, the BJP saw Rasane manage internal dissent to prevent vote fragmentation.

Senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi dismissed BJP's claims of victory, citing public dissatisfaction with the ruling alliance over issues like unemployment and inflation. Joshi remains confident that the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) will retain control in Maharashtra, including the Kasba Peth seat.

The political dynamics in Kasba Peth have been tense since the passing of Mukta Tilak, who secured the seat in 2019. Following her demise, Congress's Dhangekar won the 2022 by-election, defeating BJP's Rasane by over 10,000 votes. Dhangekar later lost in the Lok Sabha elections to BJP, widening the political rift.

