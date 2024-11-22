Prakash Ambedkar's Strategic Game Plan: VBA's Role in Maharashtra Politics

Prakash Ambedkar, chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, declared on Friday that his party might become a kingmaker in the Maharashtra assembly if it acquires the necessary numbers. The announcement could set the tone for new political alignments within the state.

Expressing his views on X, Ambedkar—grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar—emphasized that VBA will strategically choose to back the political coalition best positioned to form the government. 'We will choose power,' he asserted, highlighting his readiness to wield influence in forming alliances.

The VBA has put forth 200 candidates for the current Maharashtra assembly elections. In the 2019 elections, it contested 236 seats, recording a 5.5 percent vote share in the seats it contested. The voting for the 288-member assembly concluded on November 20, with results awaited on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)